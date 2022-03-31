Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

MMP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,047. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

