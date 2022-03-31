Analysts Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to post $2.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.41. Assurant posted earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Assurant stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

