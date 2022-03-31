Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $3.16 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.20. 12,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,310. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

