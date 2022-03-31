Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.06. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $159.45 on Monday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

