Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) PT at $22.75

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRT. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get HireRight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.