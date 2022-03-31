Analysts Set NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

