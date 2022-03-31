Analysts Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $219.34

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. American Trust acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Square by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Square by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,497,555. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.26 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

