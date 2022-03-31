Analyzing Better Choice (BTTR) & Its Competitors

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Better Choice to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 10.54 Better Choice Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -17.10

Better Choice’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Choice and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 276 1285 1454 32 2.41

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.92%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.99%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Risk & Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Choice rivals beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

