Analyzing Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) & Its Peers

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Riley Exploration Permian to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51% Riley Exploration Permian Competitors -15.23% 4.37% 6.99%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riley Exploration Permian Competitors 2204 10876 15608 594 2.50

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.93%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.1% and pay out 187.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million -$65.67 million -5.06 Riley Exploration Permian Competitors $8.40 billion $498.90 million 4.89

Riley Exploration Permian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

