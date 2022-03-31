Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Angi has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

