Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of APF traded down GBX 2.27 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 176.73 ($2.32). The stock had a trading volume of 916,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £1,008,000 ($1,320,408.70). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($16,309.67). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,632 shares of company stock valued at $104,557,952.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

