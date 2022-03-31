Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ANCR stock opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.34. Animalcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 232 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 430 ($5.63). The firm has a market cap of £203.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

