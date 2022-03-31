Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ANCR stock opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.34. Animalcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 232 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 430 ($5.63). The firm has a market cap of £203.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.
Animalcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.