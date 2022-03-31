Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,820,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

