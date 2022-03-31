Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.33. Approximately 44,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,886,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 4.08.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $21,145,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

