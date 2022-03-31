AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of AO World stock remained flat at $$2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

