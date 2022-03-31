AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $326.39 on Thursday. AON has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $329.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.63 and its 200 day moving average is $294.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in AON by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $4,268,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in AON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

