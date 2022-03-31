Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.