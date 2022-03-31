Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 45,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEN stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

