Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 33.8% in March

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. 2,033,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,070. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

