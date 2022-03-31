Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Short Interest Up 28.4% in March

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $29,591,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $846.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

