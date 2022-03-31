Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 67.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of APLE opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

