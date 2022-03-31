Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.44. Apple has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

