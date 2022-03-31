Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

