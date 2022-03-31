Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

