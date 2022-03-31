Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
ARBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.
About Arbe Robotics
Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.
