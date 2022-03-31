Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) versus Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Financial Survey

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Borqs Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 197.18 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 0.99 -$35.50 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arbe Robotics and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.09%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform that includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.