Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Lowered to $3.50

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 38,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,073. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.