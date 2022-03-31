Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.26

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 23782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)
Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.
