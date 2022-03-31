Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.88.
Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
Archrock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
