Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.