Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $726.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

