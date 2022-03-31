Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $712.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

