Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARES. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ARES opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ares Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

