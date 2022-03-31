Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits 1-Day Volume of $480,083.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $480,083.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.98 or 0.07118670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.95 or 1.00138316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

