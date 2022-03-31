Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,309,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 74,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,040. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.