Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will post sales of $854.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.97 million and the lowest is $850.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $667.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $140.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,385. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

