Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

ETR:AT1 traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.31 ($5.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.66. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

