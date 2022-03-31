Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €5.00 ($5.49) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

AT1 opened at €5.31 ($5.84) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.66.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

