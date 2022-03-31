Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. 20,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,823. The company has a market cap of $518.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

