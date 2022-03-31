Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

NYSE:AJG opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $173.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

