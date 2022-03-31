Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.08

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.08 and last traded at $171.93, with a volume of 31938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.33.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

