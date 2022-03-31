Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AHT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 26,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,546. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $355.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

