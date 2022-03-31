ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $445,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

