Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,875 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

Shares of HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

