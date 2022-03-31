AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £100 ($130.99) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($150.64) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, reaching £101.32 ($132.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,009.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,776.36. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.28) and a twelve month high of £102.62 ($134.42). The company has a market cap of £156.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,697.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.90) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

