Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.85.
In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the last quarter.
About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.