Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

