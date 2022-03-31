Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

