ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.30

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.30 and traded as low as C$42.04. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.04, with a volume of 103 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)
