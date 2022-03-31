Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $29.66.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auckland International Airport (AUKNY)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.