Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

