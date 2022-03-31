Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.02. Augusta Gold shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 3,533 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $361.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

About Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.