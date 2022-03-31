Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

